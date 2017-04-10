Mayne: is the Sydney Swans president still up to the job?
Swans president Andrew Pridham's defence of embattled Seven West CEO Tim Worner has left many disillusioned with his performance.
Apr 10, 2017
Swans president Andrew Pridham's defence of embattled Seven West CEO Tim Worner has left many disillusioned with his performance.
Sydney Swans president Andrew Pridham has been under sustained pressure of late after supporting Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner staying on the Swans board for almost four months after the Amber Harrison scandal first went public.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Mayne: is the Sydney Swans president still up to the job? ”
‘terrific Tim’. Cripes, it just gets worse.