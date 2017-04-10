Is Peter Dutton making a play, or did he just screw up (again)?
Apr 10, 2017
Is Peter Dutton trying to build momentum for a leadership tilt, or did he just get it wrong in that interview?
Ooops, did Peter Dutton do it again? This time last week the Immigration Minister set tongues wagging when he appeared to confirm that Malcolm Turnbull could suffer “death by Newspoll”, just as his predecessor did.
10 thoughts on “Is Peter Dutton making a play, or did he just screw up (again)? ”
Who cares? It doesn’t matter what the LNP does, or who leads them. They are gone for all money at the next election. I understand they are talking to the master manipulators of Brexit/Trump fame, in their quest to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat…obscene! (See article on Independent Australia website)
Now…can we get back to comparing, analysing, commenting on the POLICIES of the various parties pleeeeese!!
Yeah, if Dutton wants to be the liberal leader, he can be the punitive opposition leader who never becomes PM. LNP are toast, at least federally.
I can see their cunning plan: Dutton will be PM and do such a god-awful job that the electorate will scream for Abbott to come to the rescue.
To be fair, Homer, in 2001 Howard had Tampa, 9/11 and Children Overboard (“terror” in general) to milk – with Reith as his right hand man – and Rupert the Cheesemaker to handle sales.
As for ’98 Howard fell short on both primary and the 2PP vote to Beazley Labor – he won by marginalising more seats – if that swing had been uniform …..?
I suppose if america can elect a Donad Trump Australia could elect a Peter Dullard. But no. We aren’t that stupid.
Bring on Dutton. More than a nail in the LNP coffin, it’s a big fat bolt in their mausoleum.
Dutton make a mistake? Is it his turn? I thought it was Morrison’s, or Brandis’
Morrison has been taking more turns than anyone this last few days.
I think Brandis has used up all his turns.
If LNP let Dutton lead them, they are truly doomed. It would be the most spectacular failure of survival instinct ever to occur. No ideas of his own, can’t construct a coherent three-word sentence, interested only in personal political power.
So we should urge LNP to make him their leader. It’s a win-win. It would put his face in front of the whole of Australia to judge this infantile buffoon for what he is, and possibly lose him his seat.