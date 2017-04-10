Housing and superannuation disaster unfolding before our eyes
A speech by Scott Morrison on housing, while sensible in itself, augurs poorly for the contents of the government's budget centrepiece, a housing affordability package.
Apr 10, 2017
After Treasurer Scott Morrison’s speech on housing today, and his promise of more to come in the budget, it’s difficult to avoid the impression the government is putting together a colossal policy disaster on housing that will inflict serious collateral damage on the super systems — with repercussions that will be felt decades into the future.
