Diversity just a survey away at Brolassian
Australian tech heavyweight Atlassian is brilliant at promoting itself, but not so flash at maintaining its commitment to diversity reporting.
Apr 10, 2017
Just over a year ago, Crikey conducted an investigation into the parlous situation of women in tech. At the time, we noted that Australia’s most prominent tech company, Atlassian, had admitted less than 15% of its technical teams were women, as part of an effort to show its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
