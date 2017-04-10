Crikey Worm: housing affordability in budget, and bomb attack in Egypt
Scott Morrison will unveil the government's plan to address housing affordability, Malcolm Turnbull is urged to go hard or go home, and a bomb attack in Egypt has killed more than 40 people. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
I deplore Crikey’s continuing sexist language: ‘ . . . volunteers to man polling booths . . .’.