Crikey Worm

Apr 10, 2017

Crikey Worm: housing affordability in budget, and bomb attack in Egypt

Scott Morrison will unveil the government's plan to address housing affordability, Malcolm Turnbull is urged to go hard or go home, and a bomb attack in Egypt has killed more than 40 people. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

AFFORDABILITY PACKAGE TO BE UNVEILED

Treasurer Scott Morrison will give a speech today explaining the government’s plan to tackle housing affordability. According to The Australian, the plan will include “a mutual-obligation superannuation plan for first-home buyers, tax breaks for downsizing the family home in retirement and a social housing plan to alleviate rental stress”. The government is also considering introducing stamp duty for property bought overseas.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: housing affordability in budget, and bomb attack in Egypt 

  1. Gavin Moodie

    I deplore Crikey’s continuing sexist language: ‘ . . . volunteers to man polling booths . . .’.

