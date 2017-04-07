Where have all Mark McGowan's promises gone?
Visitors to markmcgowan.com.au are greeted by an interesting message ...
Is WA Labor trying to hide the promises it made before the election, now it has gained government and worked out how hard it will be to actually deliver them? If you visit the WA Labor website, you will find it free of anything relating to election commitments. Perhaps Labor would rather people couldn’t easily remind themselves exactly what those promises were.
