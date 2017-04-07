Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 7, 2017

Turnbull goes for gold in cliche Olympics

Malcolm Turnbull says competition is quintessentially Australian -- and he's right. The kind of competition that involves lots of government handouts, that is.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Back in 2011, then-prime minister Julia Gillard decided to use the Sydney Institute’s annual nosh-up to attempt to define herself and her government better. She’d already used an oration in honour of Gough Whitlam that month to outline a peculiar fetishising of manual labour in which, she explained, “we respect the efforts of the brickie and look with a jaundiced eye at the lifestyle of the socialite”. When speaking to Gerard Henderson and co, she went further and devoted most of the speech to the “dignity of work”; Gillard appeared eager to define herself as an avatar of a stern, self-punishing obsession with hard yakka.

