Media briefs

Apr 7, 2017

Talitha Cummins settles unfair dismissal case with Seven

Seven argued that Talitha Cummins was a casual employee, and her employment had ended when she went on maternity leave in July. Cummins says she was an employee, and that she was entitled to maternity leave.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Channel  Seven newsreader Talitha Cummins has settled her unfair dismissal case with the network in court this morning, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Cummins, who alleged she had been sacked while she was on maternity leave, had previously been a newsreader on Weekend Sunrise, and had expected to return to that role on her return to work.

The confidential settlement did not include Cummins being returned to her position, the Herald said.

The case was due to be heard in the Federal Circuit Court this morning, but the court was told the settlement had been reached.

Cummins said she had been told in October that on her return to work, she would be the 5am newsreader, rather than continuing in her previous role.

Seven argued that Cummins was a casual employee, and her employment had ended when she went on maternity leave in July.

