There were raised eyebrows at Melbourne’s St Kilda Town Hall last night when local identity Julian Burnside QC took the microphone to ask a question of the night’s celebrity speaker, philosophy Professor AC Grayling, at a Wheeler Centre event. Grayling had made a few disparaging references to US President Donald Trump during his speech, which perhaps explains why Burnside inadvertently addressed the visiting humanist philosopher as “Professor Trump”. We’ll let that one slide, after Burnside got a dressing down from Justice John Sackar after the QC referred to Seven West Media as “one of the country’s biggest boys’ clubs” in the case between his client Amber Harrison and the network.

