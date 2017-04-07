Tilting at windmills: wind farm complainants told to see a doctor for ailments
Don't automatically blame wind farms for what ails you, National Wind Farm Commissioner Andrew Dyer has said.
The Abbott-Turnbull government-appointed National Wind Farm Commissioner has told people raising concerns about medical issues associated with wind farms that they should go see a doctor before blaming wind farms for their health issues.
