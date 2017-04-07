The cautionary tale of Feng Chongyi, and China’s creeping influence on Australian unis
Feng’s detention is completely of a piece with the multi-pronged stepping-up of the already crushing censorship under Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Apr 7, 2017
One of the better Chinese proverbs goes like this: “Kill a chicken to frighten the monkeys.”
2 thoughts on “The cautionary tale of Feng Chongyi, and China’s creeping influence on Australian unis ”
While money from Chinese institutions may or may not be ‘tainted’, if that is the appropriate word, the reliance by universities on full-fee paying international students is not unlike investors buying into the housing market. If things go sour, and there are plenty of things that could happen to make that so, the university sector will be more than decimated, and none more so than the elite group of universities.
Anyone who has not been asleep under a rock will realise that since about 2007 China has increasingly controlled the local expat community. We saw Chinese guards manhandling OUR citizens in OUR country. We have seen increasing influence from the embassy trying to control or intimidate local Chinese student associations and attempts to control the behaviour of residents here. Meanwhile we clearly have a lot of hot money coming into our real estate market to be laundered. Bob Carr has become a fool and our slavish worship of China has infested the coalition to the extent that the CCP would appear to own some of them. China has worked with tribute and economic power for at least the last 500 years, except for a period of European skullduggery which they still resent and I suspect are gaining revenge for. Respect them, trade with them, but do not bow and scrape to them. Ask Vietnam about how they steal resources.