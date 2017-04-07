Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Apr 7, 2017

Crikey Worm: How the election went so wrong for the Libs

Good morning, early birds. It's D-Day for the Liberals, and Donald Trump gets his Supreme Court Justice. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

LIBERALS’ REPORT CARD

It’s time for the blame game to start, as former minister Andrew Robb hands down his report into the Liberal Party’s 2016 election campaign, where Malcolm Turnbull just scraped over the line to retain government — albeit with a very slim majority and an even more difficult Senate crossbench. The report will be delivered to state presidents and directors of the party, as well as parliamentary leaders including Julie Bishop, George Brandis and Mathias Cormann. The Fairfax papers report: “Those present will be able to read the review but will have to return their copies, underlying the sensitivity of its findings.” 

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/07/crikey-worm-friday-april-7/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.