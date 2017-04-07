Crikey Worm: How the election went so wrong for the Libs
Good morning, early birds. It's D-Day for the Liberals, and Donald Trump gets his Supreme Court Justice. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Apr 7, 2017
It’s time for the blame game to start, as former minister Andrew Robb hands down his report into the Liberal Party’s 2016 election campaign, where Malcolm Turnbull just scraped over the line to retain government — albeit with a very slim majority and an even more difficult Senate crossbench. The report will be delivered to state presidents and directors of the party, as well as parliamentary leaders including Julie Bishop, George Brandis and Mathias Cormann. The Fairfax papers report: “Those present will be able to read the review but will have to return their copies, underlying the sensitivity of its findings.”
