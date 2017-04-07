Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Apr 7, 2017

Absent any legitimate argument against gay marriage, conservatives turn to symbolism

Eric Abetz's legacy will be of the dumped former frontbencher who was obsessed with rainbow flags and rings.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

When the current self-appointed standard-bearer for the conservative cause Eric Abetz came into Parliament in 1994, he set his sights on legislation the then-Labor government was looking to implement to override the Tasmanian Liberal government’s refusal to decriminalise homosexuality. It passed, but before that happened, Abetz was there to put out a press release stating: “Federalism perverted to allow sodomy and incest”. 

