The big banks have dropped Turnbull in it on house prices
Malcolm Turnbull would really rather not talk about the tax conditions that lead to out-of-control housing prices, thank you very much.
Apr 6, 2017
As Reserve Bank governor, Phil Lowe should probably get used to having his words misrepresented by politicians on all sides. In February, Lowe’s comment that “we need to make sure our tax system is internationally competitive” was “seized on” (“seized on” being one of those terms that only journalists use, like “slapped down”, “fled”, “blaze” and “revellers”) by Treasurer Scott Morrison as vindication of the government’s company tax cuts. Two weeks later at a parliamentary hearing, Lowe offered a rather more nuanced take, suggesting a global race to the bottom on tax wasn’t a good idea and that “dividend imputation makes a tax cut effectively irrelevant for Australian firms”.
