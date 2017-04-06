Rundle: Syria's chemical weapons pose an impossible quandary for Trump
Donald Trump says Syria has crossed "many lines" with use of chemical weapons, but what will he actually do about it?
Apr 6, 2017
Donald Trump can’t help himself in overclaiming; he exaggerates even when it’s against his own interests. During the election campaign, he mocked Barack Obama for declaring that the use of chemical weapons by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad would be “crossing a red line”. Months later, Assad used them on a rebel town, and — nothing happened. Obama’s defenders will say that he then moved to co-operate with Russia to have WMDs removed from Syria, and that that was for the win.
