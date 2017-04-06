Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Apr 6, 2017

Rundle: Syria's chemical weapons pose an impossible quandary for Trump

Donald Trump says Syria has crossed "many lines" with use of chemical weapons, but what will he actually do about it?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Donald Trump can’t help himself in overclaiming; he exaggerates even when it’s against his own interests. During the election campaign, he mocked Barack Obama for declaring that the use of chemical weapons by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad would be “crossing a red line”. Months later, Assad used them on a rebel town, and — nothing happened. Obama’s defenders will say that he then moved to co-operate with Russia to have WMDs removed from Syria, and that that was for the win.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/06/reality-of-governing-hits-trump-with-reaction-to-syria/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.