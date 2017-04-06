Pansexual’s labyrinth: Abetz lost in a bewildering maze of queer theory
Eric has made the case that he couldn’t possibly be homophobic because stable sexual categories can’t really be said to exist. Where did he learn to speak Foucauldian?
Apr 6, 2017
There never was a time in Australian public speech when our leaders went for gold. But in the past week, they’ve sure been smelting the worst kind of tin. “Debate”, such as it isn’t, around big issues like homophobia, racism and free speech has been smaller than that endured by a Year 9 supervisor at one of our nation’s second-tier private schools. Just when you thought the utterances of Eric Abetz could not ring more boyish and hollow, the Tasmanian Senator sets a new standard in nyah, nyah, nyah.
