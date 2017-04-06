LEAKED: Tony Abbott's Pollie Pedal bicycle trip schedule
We don't want to spoil the surprise, but "shouting at a wind farm near Lake George" is one of the former PM's scheduled stops.
Apr 6, 2017
At Crikey, we’ve published the leaked diary of a former opposition leader before, but we’ve never had anything from a former prime minister. So this is an exciting first: Tony Abbott’s private schedule* for the Pollie Pedal 2017 bicycle ride.
2 thoughts on "LEAKED: Tony Abbott's Pollie Pedal bicycle trip schedule "
April 7th 11am – surely it will involve “tilting” at the wind farms!
The wikipedia definition of ’tilting at windmills’ is surprisingly accurate:
‘The phrase is sometimes used to describe confrontations where adversaries are incorrectly perceived, or courses of action that are based on misinterpreted or misapplied heroic, romantic, or idealistic justifications. It may also connote an importune, unfounded, and vain effort against adversaries real or imagined for a vain goal.”
How’s he getting home? ‘Marks Bros Limousins’?