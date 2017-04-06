Labor calls for review into Digital Transformation Agency as new CEO appointed
Labor has called for the government to conduct an independent review into its trouble Digital Transformation Agency.
Apr 6, 2017
Labor has called for an independent review of the $10 billion the government is spending on IT projects and the controversial first 18 months of Malcolm Turnbull’s pet project: the Digital Transformation Agency. This comes as the government turns to a former banking IT executive with long industry experience to head up this troubled agency.
