Crikey Worm: Budget outlook brightens, Nutt resigns, questions over Day replacement
Good morning, early birds. What is going on with the budget, and who will replace Bob Day? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Apr 6, 2017
Good morning, early birds. What is going on with the budget, and who will replace Bob Day? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
The government’s balance sheet could look better than expected at next month’s federal election, the Fairfax papers report, due to improved returns from iron ore. Extra revenue from resources will go straight into reducing the deficit, government sources say:
Powered by Taboola