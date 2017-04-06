The greatest yard-glass sinker this or any other country has ever produced is launching a beer brand, named after himself. Bob Hawke, a man Ms Tips doubts has had to pay for a drink since 2012 at the very least (after he inhaled a frothy in seconds before a group of awestruck cricket fans), has lent his likeness to Hawke’s Lager, the first tipple to be released by Hawke’s Brewing Co. He’s obviously not the first pollie to have a beer named after him — Labor’s Anthony Albanese beat him to that with his Albo Corn Ale Beer.

