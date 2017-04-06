Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Apr 6, 2017

Hawke's Lager, it's the Bob Hawke-branded beer

But he's not the first pollie to have a beer named after him.

Share

The greatest yard-glass sinker this or any other country has ever produced is launching a beer brand, named after himself. Bob Hawke, a man Ms Tips doubts has had to pay for a drink since 2012 at the very least (after he inhaled a frothy in seconds before a group of awestruck cricket fans), has lent his likeness to Hawke’s Lager, the first tipple to be released by Hawke’s Brewing Co. He’s obviously not the first pollie to have a beer named after him — Labor’s Anthony Albanese beat him to that with his Albo Corn Ale Beer. 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/06/bob-hawke-gets-a-beer-named-in-his-honour/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.