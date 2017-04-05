Why Sydney's property market is different
NSW is the only state where housing hasn't kept pace with population growth, which is why its apartment boom still has a way to run.
Apr 5, 2017
There’s a useful statistic that gives an insight into the overall pressures on housing in different markets across Australia — and it help explains why Sydney property prices are up 19% in the last year.
One thought on “Why Sydney’s property market is different ”
Commentary focusing on supply side issues in Australian housing seems to take it as a given that population driven demand growth in Australia is a given. It’s not. Not in any developed society in fact, where replacement fertility rates have been stagnating at around 2-3 children per woman for years (2 is required just to maintain existing populations). And why should this be an issue? Heaven forbid people should want more from life than churning out offspring? Isn’t choice what separates us from other species? However, our economic model is a growth addict, and when the locals won’t push out the kids required, we open our doors (like all Western countries do) to immigration to artificially prop up population growth – particularly from lesser-developed countries where 5-10 child families is still a norm. I ask you – what is the human development goal? Is it simply to live a materialist and nihilistic existence by keeping the economic hamster running on the wheel, creating senseless population-driven problems just to keep the masses occupied and spreading like cockroaches? Or can we FINALLY, pause and reflect on all the ramifications (positive and negative) of our post-industrialist society and ponder more collectively and succinctly upon what the meaning of life really is? Oh, and as a side note, negative gearing on old housing stock and foreign investment in Australian property… ridiculous! Send me a list of all the non-Western countries that allow such flagrant distortions of housing demand and then we can have sensible discussion on this issue. Cart before horse!