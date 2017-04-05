Whole of cabinet is culpable for Tudge's actions

Clarification

Crikey writes: Since the publication of yesterday’s story “Qantas data breach reveals customer details“, Qantas has responded that the details were visible to customers who were booked on large group bookings made by a major Australian mining company. The updated story is here.

On Tudge’s legal advice

Mark Freeman writes: Re.”The curious case of Alan Tudge’s disappearing legal advice” (Tuesday)

The fit of hubris that caused Alan Tudge to divulge a Centrelink client’s personal information to the media should be seen in context. It came after the introduction of the Robo debt program which was so blatantly mathematically and ethically wrong even a year ten maths student could see it.

Yet his colleagues refused to pull him into line over it. Is it any wonder then he thought he could then do whatever he liked to Centrelink clients? The culpability more properly belongs to the whole cabinet.

On housing affordability

Don Wormald writes: Re. “Who is to blame for the housing bubble? And can regulators stop it boiling over?” (Monday)

If I wanted to buy a house in China…I can’t. This is the case in many countries where non-citizens are simply not allowed to purchase real estate. In Australia we have some rules as to who can and cannot purchase property but there are no effective mechanisms to track such purchases meaning the majority of them fall under the radar. Many Chinese purchasers are buying Australian real estate for reasons such as the fact to them it is extraordinarily cheap, to get money out of China while they can or to provide a home for children to receive an education here (and later permanent residency).

With the extraordinary demand for properties in my part of Sydney from Chinese interests it is no wonder houses and units are becoming unaffordable for my kids. Perhaps it’s time only a person with a minimum of permanent residency here can purchase real estate — it would only bring us bring us up to speed with China’s own laws.