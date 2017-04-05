Regulators expose flaws in government's economic policy
The heads of the Reserve Bank and APRA have warned governments that housing affordability is a problem they must take responsibility for -- it's beyond the remit of the financial regulators.
Between them, the heads of the Reserve Bank and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority have delivered a pointed jolt to governments, and especially the Commonwealth.
