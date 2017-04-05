Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Economy

Apr 5, 2017

Regulators expose flaws in government's economic policy

The heads of the Reserve Bank and APRA have warned governments that housing affordability is a problem they must take responsibility for -- it's beyond the remit of the financial regulators.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Between them, the heads of the Reserve Bank and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority have delivered a pointed jolt to governments, and especially the Commonwealth.

