Crikey Worm: Housing pressure, One Nation at war, and Bob Day replacement
Good morning, early birds. The RBA governor addresses both supply and demand in speech on household debt, One Nation accusations fly, and who will replace Bob Day? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Housing pressure, One Nation at war, and Bob Day replacement ”
As the SMH letters page today demonstrates, people are starting to cotton onto a key, if banal, reason for continuing resistance from the Coalition on housing tax policies.
Can I suggest this is a good time for Crikey to use its intern resources to compile a consolidated list of which Federal politicians and/or their spouses own investment properties, either directly, or if possible via SMSF bare trust mechanisms.
It’s public information available via parliamentary declaration requirements. It would be illuminating to have at hand at this stage of the housing affordability debate IMHO. Just a suggestion, anyway. Thanks.
PS: Ideally you’d want to extend such a list to senior public service policy advisers, party officials and wonks, financial journalists and others dominating this debate, too…but that’d be a tad problematic, mefinx! Cheers.