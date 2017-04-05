Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Apr 5, 2017

Crikey Worm: Housing pressure, One Nation at war, and Bob Day replacement

Good morning, early birds. The RBA governor addresses both supply and demand in speech on household debt, One Nation accusations fly, and who will replace Bob Day? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

RBA HOUSEHOLD DEBT WARNING

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has taken aim at interest=only loans and made a small reference to negative gearing at the Reserve Bank board dinner in Melbourne last night. In the speech, Lowe warned about the risks of lending to households who might not be able to pay down their debt, saying: “Too many loans are still made where the borrower has the skinniest of income buffers after interest payments. In some cases, lenders are assuming that people can live more frugally than in practice they can, leaving little buffer if things go wrong.”

2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Housing pressure, One Nation at war, and Bob Day replacement 

  1. Jack Robertson

    As the SMH letters page today demonstrates, people are starting to cotton onto a key, if banal, reason for continuing resistance from the Coalition on housing tax policies.

    http://www.smh.com.au/comment/smh-letters/self-interests-make-housing-unaffordable-20170404-gvd51g.html

    Can I suggest this is a good time for Crikey to use its intern resources to compile a consolidated list of which Federal politicians and/or their spouses own investment properties, either directly, or if possible via SMSF bare trust mechanisms.

    It’s public information available via parliamentary declaration requirements. It would be illuminating to have at hand at this stage of the housing affordability debate IMHO. Just a suggestion, anyway. Thanks.

  2. Jack Robertson

    PS: Ideally you’d want to extend such a list to senior public service policy advisers, party officials and wonks, financial journalists and others dominating this debate, too…but that’d be a tad problematic, mefinx! Cheers.

