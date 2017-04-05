Is Pauline Hanson going back to jail?
In 2015, Pauline Hanson's One Nation acquired a plane to ferry Dear Leader around in. Exactly how the plane was paid for remains a mystery. And that’s where the law comes in.
Apr 5, 2017
In 2015, Pauline Hanson's One Nation acquired a plane to ferry Dear Leader around in. Exactly how the plane was paid for remains a mystery. And that’s where the law comes in.
It’s One Nation implosion time again. Watching various Pauline Hanson acolytes complain bitterly to Four Corners about being treated by their leader like, what’s the best word, untermenschen I think, I couldn’t help but recall Ernst Roehm’s last words: “Mein Fuehrer! Mein Fuehrer!” A cry of desperate incomprehension as he was shot in the head for being, if anything, too loyal. Irony never bites so hard as when would-be fascists discover their own expendability.
Powered by Taboola