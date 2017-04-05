Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Seven played and won, Nine sagged, Ten lifted and the ABC went sideways — welcome to Tuesdays without Married at First Sight. With My Kitchen Rules in the line up for tonight and tomorrow night, Seven will go on to win the week. MKR averaged 1.89 million metro viewers and was by far the most watched program on TV last night.

In Breakfast, Sunrise’s magical mystery tour of “Trumpville” paid off after Monday’s metro hiccup – Seven’s flagship topping the national figures with 592,000 and 336,000 metro viewers, while Nine’s Today had 481,000 national and 291,000 in the metros.

In the regions, Seven News was again top with 621,000 people, followed by MKR with 589,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 528,000, Home and Away was 4th with 480,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia averaged 423,000 people.

Bad news for SBS, the second night of its new 6pm program, Chef’s Line averaged 118,000 national viewers, down from 155,000 on Monday. That’s a big thumbs down from viewers. So again, why this program? I will watch again tonight to see if there are any hidden gems. The ABC’s 7.30 was also weak — the 506,000 metro viewers wasn’t good, nor the 767,000 national audience. Stargazing Live from 8.30 to 9.30pm with Julia Zemiro and Brian Cox averaged 889,000 nationally and 585,000 metro viewers. That made it the 12th most watched program nationally — comfortably more than 7.30. Somewhere in that is a message for ABC news and current affairs management.

Network channel share:

Seven (32.7%) Nine (25.6%) Ten (17.66) ABC (16.6%) SBS (7.5%)

Network main channels:

Seven (24.4%) Nine (17.4%) Ten (11.1%) ABC (10.91%) SBS ONE (5.7%)

Top 5 digital channels:

ABC 2, Gem (3.6%) Go, Eleven (3.4%) 7TWO, ONE (3.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.89 million Seven News — 1.67 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.54 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.36 million Nine News — 1.31 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.26 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.26 million 7pm ABC News — 1.11 million The Big Bang Theory (Nine) — 1.10 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.30 million Seven News — 1.05 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.04 million Nine News — 1.02 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.02 million

Losers: Nine – it is now rationing its ratings hits.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.05 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.04 million Nine News — 1.02 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.02 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 917,000 7pm ABC News – 746,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 558,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 527,000 7.30 (ABC) — 506,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 336,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 592,000 Today (Nine) – 481,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 187,000 + 82,000 on News 24) — 269,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 218,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 164,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 144,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Wentworth (showcase) — 101,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 94,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 76,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 62,000 Back Page (Fox Sports ) — 51,000