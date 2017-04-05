Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Apr 5, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Seven pulls clear in the absence of Married at First Sight.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Seven played and won, Nine sagged, Ten lifted and the ABC went sideways — welcome to Tuesdays without Married at First Sight. With My Kitchen Rules in the line up for tonight and tomorrow night, Seven will go on to win the week. MKR averaged 1.89 million metro viewers and was by far the most watched program on TV last night.

In Breakfast, Sunrise’s magical mystery tour of “Trumpville” paid off after Monday’s metro hiccup – Seven’s flagship topping the national figures with 592,000 and 336,000 metro viewers, while Nine’s Today had 481,000 national and 291,000 in the metros.

In the regions, Seven News was again top with 621,000 people, followed by MKR with 589,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 528,000, Home and Away was 4th with 480,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia averaged 423,000 people.

Bad news for SBS, the second night of its new 6pm program, Chef’s Line averaged 118,000 national viewers, down from 155,000 on Monday. That’s a big thumbs down from viewers. So again, why this program? I will watch again tonight to see if there are any hidden gems. The ABC’s 7.30 was also weak — the 506,000 metro viewers wasn’t good, nor the 767,000 national audience. Stargazing Live from 8.30 to 9.30pm with Julia Zemiro and Brian Cox averaged 889,000 nationally and 585,000 metro viewers. That made it the 12th most watched program nationally — comfortably more than 7.30. Somewhere in that is a message for ABC news and current affairs management.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (32.7%)
  2. Nine (25.6%)
  3. Ten (17.66)
  4. ABC (16.6%)
  5. SBS (7.5%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (24.4%)
  2. Nine (17.4%)
  3. Ten (11.1%)
  4. ABC (10.91%)
  5. SBS ONE (5.7%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. ABC 2, Gem (3.6%)
  2. Go, Eleven (3.4%)
  3. 7TWO, ONE (3.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. MKR (Seven) — 1.89 million
  2. Seven News  — 1.67 million
  3. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.54 million
  4. Nine News 6.30 — 1.36 million
  5. Nine News — 1.31 million
  6. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.26 million
  7. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.26 million
  8. 7pm ABC News — 1.11 million
  9. The Big Bang Theory (Nine) — 1.10 million
  10. The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million

Top metro programs:

  1. MKR (Seven) — 1.30 million
  2. Seven News — 1.05 million
  3. Nine News 6.30 — 1.04 million
  4. Nine News — 1.02 million
  5. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.02 million

Losers: Nine – it is now rationing its ratings hits.

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 1.05 million
  2. Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.04 million
  3. Nine News — 1.02 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.02 million
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 917,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 746,000
  7. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 558,000
  8. Ten Eyewitness News — 527,000
  9. 7.30 (ABC) — 506,000
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 336,000

Morning (national) TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 592,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 481,000
  3. News Breakfast (ABC,  187,000 + 82,000 on News 24) — 269,000
  4. The Morning Show (Seven) — 218,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 164,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 144,000

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. Wentworth (showcase) — 101,000
  2. AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 94,000
  3. AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 76,000
  4. Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 62,000
  5. Back Page (Fox Sports ) — 51,000

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/05/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-174/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.