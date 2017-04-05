Fairfax looks to cut a third of remaining metro staff
Today's announcement is a sign that when Domain is spun out, Fairfax could be on the way to exiting newspapers involuntarily.
A Fairfax restructure could cut up to 25% of metropolitan editorial staff, as the media giant tries to cut $30 million from its editorial budget next year. A proposed strategy sent to staff today has done nothing to allay fears of mass redundancies looming over newsrooms since staff came across a document outlining a restructure last week.
One thought on “Fairfax looks to cut a third of remaining metro staff ”
Oh dear. Leaving the field open to Moloch…