Apr 5, 2017

Only certain outlets good enough for Ayaan Hirsi Ali's free speech

So far, Hirsi Ali has only spoken with a handful of outlets, despite the wide coverage the story has received.

Controversial anti-Islamism campaigner Ayaan Hirsi Ali seems to have been very picky with the media outlets she’s given interviews to since she dropped her trip to Australia due to safety concerns.

So far, Hirsi Ali has only spoken with a handful of outlets, despite the wide coverage the story has received. Wire service Australian Associated Press scored an interview for print, she spoke with Alan Jones this morning (he is a great supporter), and she has spoken to Channel Seven and Triple J’s Hack program.

Fairfax, at least, has tried to get her on the line for an interview, but she turned down the media company because of previous stories it had written about her, according to her publicist.

1 comments

  1. Marilyn J Shepherd

    The bigotry in supporting this vicious woman drives me insane. What if lapsed catholics, Buddhists or others wandered the world in well paid jobs espousing the end of those religions – the media would brand her a nutcase.

