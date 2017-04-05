Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Apr 5, 2017

Advertisers abandon Fox over Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment scandal

The boycott raises the question of how long the Murdochs will allow O’Reilly to remain as host of Fox News Channel’s most watched program.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

A growing advertiser boycott, two new legal actions — one for sexual harassment, one involving racist behaviour and comments — it’s all just another day in the increasingly grubby Fox News Channel. And the most powerful man on Fox, host Bill O’Reilly, is at the centre of the storm, along with management of the channel.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Advertisers abandon Fox over Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment scandal 

  1. klewso

    How long can Rupert hold his breath and ignore this?

