What Ayaan Hirsi Ali gets right about freedom of speech
You can’t have your Enlightenment cake and fail to count the calories.
Apr 4, 2017
You can’t have your Enlightenment cake and fail to count the calories.
If there were a text passed among the fellows of the Bush II Administration just a little more than the nasty bit of the Old Testament, it was The Clash of Civilizations by a guy called Samuel P. Huntington. This work of post-Cold War foreign policy retains its defenders, but perhaps none so tireless as the popular intellectual Ayaan Hirsi Ali. In interview and in print, she endorses the same narrow, now discredited understanding of the late author upheld by Gee Dubya and co. This interpretation is, to use the hyper-masculine, covertly racist language of the alt-right where she now finds fans, “don’t be a cuck”. Defend the idea of your culture, not just your assets, at all costs.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “What Ayaan Hirsi Ali gets right about freedom of speech ”
Load More