Australian politicians face a real test of character when it comes to eating sausages in bread (or a sausage sandwich, if that’s what you call it) when out and about with members of the public. Yesterday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the faux pas of refusing the sausage in bread offered to him on a paper plate:

He explained that he would be too busy walking around to eat it, but Ms Tips thinks it was the absence of tomato sauce or onion that made the offer seem less attractive. Perhaps he was haunted by the image of his rival Bill Shorten, who failed at eating this sausage in bread during the election campaign last year:

Perhaps we need sausage-eating guidelines for MPs. First rule is to accept the snag sanga, then eat it from the end, not the middle.