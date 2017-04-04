The Washington Post broke the story this morning that private military company Blackwater’s founder Erik Prince met with a Russian “close to Vladimir Putin” as part of a plan to set up communication between US President Donald Trump and Moscow. The meeting was reportedly set up by the United Arab Emirates and took place in the Seychelles islands. While Trump has called the story “fake news”, the Seychelles Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs told the paper the story didn’t surprise him: “The Seychelles is the kind of place where you can have a good time away from the eyes of the media. That’s even printed in our tourism marketing. But I guess this time you smelled something.” As you do.

