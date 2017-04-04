Puffed-up Press Council's attack on Media Watch tiresome and ludicrous
Publishers, editors and journalists see the APC as no more than a deliberately powerless industry appendage. Something that escapes the council's notice.
Apr 4, 2017
Publishers, editors and journalists see the APC as no more than a deliberately powerless industry appendage. Something that escapes the council's notice.
What pompous, self-deluding buffoons they are at the Australian Press Council (APC) — so convinced of their own authority and influence that they cannot see the risks of drawing inadvertent attention to the council’s pathetic impotence.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “Puffed-up Press Council’s attack on Media Watch tiresome and ludicrous ”
Load More