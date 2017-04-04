Former One Nation heavyweights call for inquiry in wake of Four Corners report
There is a renewed call for a formal investigation into Hanson’s political movement, writes freelance journalist Tom Ravlic.
Apr 4, 2017
A commission of inquiry must be held into the financial affairs of One Nation from the party’s earliest days to lift the lid on the political movement spearheaded by Senator Pauline Hanson, according to the founder of the Pauline Hanson Support Movement (PHSM).
