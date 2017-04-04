One of the more important public sector appointments is just days from expiry, yet there’s a seeming indifference to who is going to be appointed, or reappointed, to fill it. The appointment of the chair of the Foreign Investment Review Board, Brian Wilson, ends on Easter Saturday. So far, however, there hasn’t even been an ill-informed leak as to whether Wilson will be reappointed or there’ll be a new chair. Wilson’s reappointment would be enjoyable mainly because it would send far-right Murdoch hysteric Terry McCrann into a froth-mouthed fury. But Wilson may have blotted his copybook with the Coalition back in 2014 when he publicly acknowledged that Joe Hockey’s veto of the Graincorp acquisition — one of the earliest signs that the new Abbott government was going to be a dud — was a political decision. Word is that confirmation for the appointment has been caught in Rudd-style limbo in the Prime Minister’s Office, along with a few others. But it’s funny how the PMO always gets the blame for such things, no matter who’s in government …

Share this article