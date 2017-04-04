Business will be just as nervous about Fair Work ammendments
David Havyatt writes: Re. “The sneaky new legislation that could hobble trade unions (and seriously hurt workers)” (Monday)
Many a business executive will be hoping that this wording doesn’t make it into corporations law; there would go all corporate hospitality. The only people more afraid would be the sports and stadiums that do so well out of it.
John Kotsopoulos writes: Re. “On the Closure of Hazelwood” (Monday)
Excuse me John Richardson but you again choose to overlook the fact that the absence of a price on carbon is widely seen by climate scientists and increasingly by many in industry as inhibiting a rational energy policy. The fact that is Labor policy seems to be a sticking point for you which I find very curious. Please explain.
Graham writes: “The death of the 18C debate (and why this is all Andrew Bolt’s fault)” (Friday)
The best one is Citizen. Seriously, when did you last hear a politician use that word? Think back a long way.
Its been replaced with non-words like “stakeholder” “working Australian” “Australian family” “our base” etc.
And at Centrelink and some other agencies it has been replaced with “customer” and “client.”
Some more: “Drop-Kick” — (as in stupid person). I actually used this the other day and realised how archaic it was – or am I just the Keeper Of The Culture?
“Chuck a wobbly” — Again I used this among some younger people last week, referring to a malfunctioning device, and they thought it hilarious. The only girl to have heard the expression piped up, “oh yeah, my Dad says that all the time.”
“Heart-rending”– This has become heart-wrenching among journalists.
