Business will be just as nervous about Fair Work ammendments

David Havyatt writes: Re. "The sneaky new legislation that could hobble trade unions (and seriously hurt workers)"

Many a business executive will be hoping that this wording doesn’t make it into corporations law; there would go all corporate hospitality. The only people more afraid would be the sports and stadiums that do so well out of it.

On the closure of Hazelwood

John Kotsopoulos writes: Re. "On the Closure of Hazelwood"

Excuse me John Richardson but you again choose to overlook the fact that the absence of a price on carbon is widely seen by climate scientists and increasingly by many in industry as inhibiting a rational energy policy. The fact that is Labor policy seems to be a sticking point for you which I find very curious. Please explain.

On 18C and disappearing phrases

Re. "The death of the 18C debate (and why this is all Andrew Bolt's fault)"

The best one is Citizen. Seriously, when did you last hear a politician use that word? Think back a long way.

Its been replaced with non-words like “stakeholder” “working Australian” “Australian family” “our base” etc.

And at Centrelink and some other agencies it has been replaced with “customer” and “client.”

Some more: “Drop-Kick” — (as in stupid person). I actually used this the other day and realised how archaic it was – or am I just the Keeper Of The Culture?

“Chuck a wobbly” — Again I used this among some younger people last week, referring to a malfunctioning device, and they thought it hilarious. The only girl to have heard the expression piped up, “oh yeah, my Dad says that all the time.”

“Heart-rending”– This has become heart-wrenching among journalists.