Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Apr 3, 2017

The sneaky new legislation that could hobble trade unions (and seriously hurt workers)

And are the provisions of the corrupting benefits legislation even enforceable?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

The Fair Work Amendment (Corrupting Benefits) Bill 2017 quietly received its first reading in Parliament last month. Aimed at what the government calls “sweetheart deals” between business and unions and introduced to coincide with a blistering attack on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s integrity, the bill creates two new offences.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/03/what-is-the-corrupting-benefits-bill-and-how-does-it-hurt-unions-and-workers/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.