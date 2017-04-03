Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Players

Apr 3, 2017

Mayne: it's time for Gerry Harvey to go (and for News Corp to show some spine)

Gerry Harvey's Harvey Norman has appalling governance problems -- it's probably time for the septuagenarian to pull up stumps.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

Which elderly billionaire chairman of an ASX-listed company should most readily retire?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Mayne: it’s time for Gerry Harvey to go (and for News Corp to show some spine) 

  1. MAC TEZ

    None of us should hold our breath waiting for Gerry to step down or Terry to step up.

  2. Lesley Graham

    Good luck with that Stephen, I don’t think either of them understands the position that they are in or the implications that surround the decisions they insist on sticking with.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/03/gerry-harvey-should-resign-and-rupert-murdoch-knows-it-damn-well/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.