Mayne: it's time for Gerry Harvey to go (and for News Corp to show some spine)
Gerry Harvey's Harvey Norman has appalling governance problems -- it's probably time for the septuagenarian to pull up stumps.
Apr 3, 2017
Gerry Harvey's Harvey Norman has appalling governance problems -- it's probably time for the septuagenarian to pull up stumps.
Which elderly billionaire chairman of an ASX-listed company should most readily retire?
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Mayne: it’s time for Gerry Harvey to go (and for News Corp to show some spine) ”
None of us should hold our breath waiting for Gerry to step down or Terry to step up.
Good luck with that Stephen, I don’t think either of them understands the position that they are in or the implications that surround the decisions they insist on sticking with.