The ABC is gearing up to reveal all about One Nation’s internal issues on Four Corners tonight, with party faithful in Western Australia set to spill the beans on how they feel they have been wronged by party leader Pauline Hanson. While there has been reporting on the internal issues surrounding the party over the past few months in many media outlets, Ms Tips understands that the ABC has gone to extreme measures to protect any exclusives in tonight’s programs. Sources interviewed have told other journalists that they were told by the ABC not to speak to any other journos before the program goes to air.

