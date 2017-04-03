Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Apr 3, 2017

Four Corners gags sources

The powerful ABC program has ways of protecting the exclusive elements of its stories.

Share

The ABC is gearing up to reveal all about One Nation’s internal issues on Four Corners tonight, with party faithful in Western Australia set to spill the beans on how they feel they have been wronged by party leader Pauline Hanson. While there has been reporting on the internal issues surrounding the party over the past few months in many media outlets, Ms Tips understands that the ABC has gone to extreme measures to protect any exclusives in tonight’s programs. Sources interviewed have told other journalists that they were told by the ABC not to speak to any other journos before the program goes to air.

*Heard anything that might interest Crikey? Send your tips to boss@crikey.com.au or use our guaranteed anonymous form

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Four Corners gags sources

    Load More

    Advertisement

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/03/four-corners-one-nation-sources-told-not-to-talk-to-other-media/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

    Show popup

    Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

    Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

    Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

    Free Trial form on Pop Up

    Free Trial form on Pop Up
    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.