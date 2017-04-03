Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Apr 3, 2017

IPA funds from bequest

Little is known about who funds the Institute of Public Affairs, but a bequest reveals some of the picture for the powerful think tank.

Share

The Institute of Public Affairs is one of the country’s most powerful think tanks (this wishlist shows just how many of their policies the Abbott government promised or delivered), but just how it is funded has long been a mystery. Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson and Senator James Paterson are ex-IPA employees now elected to Parliament, and they probably won’t be the last. While the IPA’s annual report shows the think tank had revenue of $4.96 million in the last financial year, 91% of which is from individual donations, details about those individuals are rarely released. An email from IPA boss John Roskam to members late last week sheds some light, revealing a “generous bequest” from former board member Hilton Nicholas is helping to top up coffers after he passed away in January. Nicholas, who was an heir to the Nicholas Aspro company, was also a former chair of the Victoria Racing Club.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/03/former-board-member-hilton-nicholas-donates-to-ipa-in-generous-bequest/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.