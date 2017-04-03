Who is to blame for the housing bubble? And can regulators stop it boiling over?
ASIC has joined APRA in cracking down on property investment lending. But this is a repeat of 2014, and it didn't work back then, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Apr 3, 2017
ASIC has joined APRA in cracking down on property investment lending. But this is a repeat of 2014, and it didn't work back then, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
We’re now seeing a full-blown crackdown on home lending, with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission following hot on the heels of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to bring lenders (and mortgage brokers) to heel.
Powered by Taboola