Poll Bludger: will Xenophon bring down the Weatherill government?
Frances Bedford has resigned from the Labor Party. Should she decide to form an alliance with the Nick Xenophon Team, that will very bad news indeed for South Australian Labor.
Mar 31, 2017
Frances Bedford has resigned from the Labor Party. Should she decide to form an alliance with the Nick Xenophon Team, that will very bad news indeed for South Australian Labor.
The rollercoaster ride of Jay Weatherill’s South Australian premiership has taken another dip this week, after a parliamentary defection cost his Labor government its one-seat majority.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: will Xenophon bring down the Weatherill government? ”
Load More