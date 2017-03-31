Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

NSW

Mar 31, 2017

Joe Hockey regales Sydney with his explanation of Trump's victory and 'disruption'

The more interesting part of the speech was the analysis of the election result.

Margot Saville —

Margot Saville

Share

It’s never good when politicians try to sound hip — remember when Christopher Pyne was the “Minister for Innovation”? — and so it was with low expectations that I went to the Sydney Institute last night to hear ambassador Joe Hockey talk about “disruption”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/31/hockey-regales-sydney-with-his-explanation-of-trump-victory/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.