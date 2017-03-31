Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 31, 2017

Crikey Worm: No changes to the RDA, and Debbie moves south

Good morning, early birds. No change to the Racial Discrimination Act after a late night, and flood warnings for parts of Queensland and New South Wales. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

LATE NIGHT IN SENATE BUT NO WINS FOR GOVERNMENT

The Senate sat late into the night debating changes to the section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, which were ultimately voted down. The words “offend, insult or humiliate” won’t be replaced by “harass” after Labor, the Greens, the Nick Xenophon team and Jacqui Lambie defeated the government’s changes. There are reports that the government is likely to be more successful in legislating changes to the Australian Human Rights Commission and its processes when dealing with complaints under section 18C. After years of debate over the issue, Labor’s Sam Dastyari accused the government of filibustering on the issue. “Let’s just be clear what’s going on here,” he said. “It’s 11.30pm — you still don’t have a deal.”

