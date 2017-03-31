Crikey Worm: No changes to the RDA, and Debbie moves south
Good morning, early birds. No change to the Racial Discrimination Act after a late night, and flood warnings for parts of Queensland and New South Wales. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
The Senate sat late into the night debating changes to the section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, which were ultimately voted down. The words “offend, insult or humiliate” won’t be replaced by “harass” after Labor, the Greens, the Nick Xenophon team and Jacqui Lambie defeated the government’s changes. There are reports that the government is likely to be more successful in legislating changes to the Australian Human Rights Commission and its processes when dealing with complaints under section 18C. After years of debate over the issue, Labor’s Sam Dastyari accused the government of filibustering on the issue. “Let’s just be clear what’s going on here,” he said. “It’s 11.30pm — you still don’t have a deal.”
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.