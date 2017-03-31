Govt behind the 18C ball, wastes everyone's time debating doomed changes
The government has used the culture war of changes to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act to bide time while company tax cut negotiations continue.
Mar 31, 2017
The government has used the culture war of changes to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act to bide time while company tax cut negotiations continue.
For what was supposed to be a debate about what people can say, the 18C debate in the late hours of Thursday night was much more about what wasn’t being said.
Powered by Taboola