Australia’s diplomats are all back in town, meeting with each other and their Australian-based counterparts this week to discuss shaping Australia’s foreign policy white paper. Our tipster tells us that in a room of diplomats, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson made a small faux pas that might not have gone down so well with her boss, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop. We’re told:

“At the end of day one this week of the $1.17 million love-in for Australia’s ambassadors, DFAT Secretary Frances Adamson introduced Trade Minister [Steve Ciobo], who delivered a speech, by saying she’d ‘saved the best till last’. Whoops! First on the agenda that day had been Julie Bishop’s introductory speech for the two-day meeting.”