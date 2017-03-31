Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 31, 2017

Brendan O'Connor not pleased with lack of media interest

Turns out it wasn't that journos had decided they didn't care what he had to say ...

We know what it can be like to have trouble with your email server, but at least our delays have never left us fronting up to an empty press conference. That’s what happened to Labor’s spokesman for Employment and Workplace Relations, who looked absolutely appalled yesterday when no one was there to ask him any questions. A video put together by SBS’ David Sharaz shows Brendan O’Connor thundering “what is happening to mainstream media?”. Turns out it wasn’t that journos had decided they didn’t care what he had to say — the email alerting them to the press conference was delayed and didn’t arrive in inboxes until hours after the actual presser. Awks.

