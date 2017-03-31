Rundle: the death of the 18C debate (and why this is all Andrew Bolt's fault)
Does Malcolm Turnbull actually want to change section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act? Who the hell knows anymore.
Mar 31, 2017
Does Malcolm Turnbull actually want to change section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act? Who the hell knows anymore.
“PM’s partial victory on 18C”, The Australian has it this morning, exercising the right in free speech to spin the truth like it was a bottle on the floor at a young libertarians IPA mixer. Partial is right. Homeopathic is more on the money. With the latest defeat of any attempt to substantially alter 18C — what is this, the fourth, fifth, sixth? I’m losing count — those opposed to it have served to further strengthen its position in Australian law. More significantly, they have further cemented in the principle that underlies 18C — that freedom for the greatest number is in some circumstances achieved by the state restricting individual expressions of it. That is a not insignificant moment, as I’ll make clear further on.
Powered by Taboola