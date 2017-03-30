Throughout this sitting week, AAP’s photographers and bureau chief in Parliament House have been banned from working in the building. This is the publication’s punishment for taking photos of protesters in the gallery in the House of Representatives in the last sitting week of 2016.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.