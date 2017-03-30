Minimum wage rise wasted on women, says government
The government has resorted to 1970s-style "breadwinner" arguments to urge against a minimum wage rise that would benefit women and young people.
Mar 30, 2017
The government has resorted to 1970s-style "breadwinner" arguments to urge against a minimum wage rise that would benefit women and young people.
In a staggering submission to the Fair Work Commission, the government has urged against a minimum wage rise because it will benefit married women, young workers and people in “temporary” low-paid work.
Powered by Taboola